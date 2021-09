The population of the Kenai Peninsula Borough grew by about 6.1% over the last 10 years, or from about 55,400 to about 58,800 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Municipality of Anchorage remains the state’s most populated area, with about 291,247 people — about 39.7% of the state’s total population of about 733,391 people. It’s almost triple the population of the next highest region — the Matanuska-Susitna Borough with about 107,081. The Mat-Su, however, saw the most population growth over the past 10 years — about 20.3%.