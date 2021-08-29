Cancel
Former Gwinnett outfielder Dustin Peterson's walk-off homer downs Stripers

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Gwinnett outfielder Dustin Peterson launched a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Nashville Sounds to a 2-1 win over the Stripers on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Johan Camargo gave Gwinnett (58-43) a 1-0 lead with a...

