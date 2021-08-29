Severe storm causes damage to Lennox and neighboring areas

Lennox, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Severe winds have caused damage to several areas in South Dakota, one of the hardest-hit locations was Lennox. “I was standing reading the message there was a tornado in the area when all of a sudden the wind hit and my ceiling came down in my bedroom, I didn’t know it at the time but a tree had fallen and taken out the corner of my house,” said Dianne Martin, a Lennox resident.