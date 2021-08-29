Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks notes: Hawks stay with cautious route, keep starters on sideline

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hint from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll a week ago was that more of the team’s starting players would see some action in the final preseason game. But when kickoff arrived Saturday night at Lumen Field against the Chargers, the Seahawks held out essentially the same number of players as last week — 23. Last week, the Seahawks held out 22 players and on Week 1 the Seahawks held out 31.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Luke Willson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Hawks#American Football#Chargers#Raiders#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLField Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 8/23: Pete Carroll hints some starters will play in Seahawks’ preseason finale

Context matters about a game in which the Broncos played most of their starters while the home team sat nearly all of its best players. A longer break between the preseason finale and season opener in Indianapolis played a key role in Seattle's decision to rest starters in the first two exhibition contests. But that should change with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on tap.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Sony Michel, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident that WR Jalen Hurd is one of their top six receivers: “I’ve seen Jalen and I know he’s one of our top six receivers. That’s not a issue…but it’s such a scary thing and hard decision for the 53 when others are there…You’ve got to make sure guys are healthy enough to play through the year.” (Cam Inman)
NFLTacoma News Tribune

Seahawks preseason finale: Starters sit, Shane Waldron, Alex Collins, Darrell Taylor shine

Russell Wilson didn’t play. Again. Neither did eight other starters on offense. With Duane Brown still holding in wanting a new contact and center Kyle Fuller and left guard Damien Lewis the only starting linemen playing, there was no way coach Pete Carroll was going to risk his $140 million franchise quarterback in an August preseason game. Even against reserve Los Angeles Chargers.
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Seahawks thump Chargers 27-0 with most starters sitting

SEATTLE — Finally, something to celebrate for the Seahawks this preseason. Seattle, which had been outscored 50-10 in their first two preseason games and never held a lead in either, scored two-and-a-half minutes into Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chargers at Lumen Field and never let up, winning 27-0. “A...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Possible trade destinations for Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy