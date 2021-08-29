Cancel
NFL

Texans' Eric Murray: Suffers minor injury Saturday

 6 days ago

Murray suffered a minor leg injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports. Last year -- his first season with the Texans -- Murray appeared in 14 games and registered a career-high 71 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He will likely be the starting strong safety for Houston in Week 1 of the regular season as long as his leg injury isn't too serious.

Aaron Wilson
#Texans#Buccaneers#American Football
