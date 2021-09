MARSHALL, MN -- In its first game in two years, Minnesota State Moorhead made a statement, traveling to Southwest Minnesota State and knocking off the Mustangs, 33-21. Dragon's freshman quarterback Tommy Falk put on a stellar debut, going 19-21 with 285 yards and three scores. Grady Bresnahan added eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Ryan Bieberdorf posted six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. MSUM picked off SMSU three times in the win. The Dragons are 1-0. MSUM plays a home game for the first time since Nov. 9, 2019 next Saturday against Winona State.