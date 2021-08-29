Preseason Week 3 Most Impressive: Bucs at Texans

The Bucs saved their best for last as Tampa Bay won its first preseason game, defeating the Texans, 23-16, at Houston on Saturday night. Tom Brady and the Bucs offense shook off an awful first series to score two touchdowns in the first half to take a 16-2 lead. Brady connected with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown often, and running back Ronald Jones II scored a TD and looked good with his four carries on the night. Although the Bucs defense gave up too many yards on the ground, the starters pitched a shutout in the first half. Tampa Bay’s defense forced five takeaways throughout the game.