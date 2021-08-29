Cancel
Preseason Week 3 Most Impressive: Bucs at Texans

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucs saved their best for last as Tampa Bay won its first preseason game, defeating the Texans, 23-16, at Houston on Saturday night. Tom Brady and the Bucs offense shook off an awful first series to score two touchdowns in the first half to take a 16-2 lead. Brady connected with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown often, and running back Ronald Jones II scored a TD and looked good with his four carries on the night. Although the Bucs defense gave up too many yards on the ground, the starters pitched a shutout in the first half. Tampa Bay’s defense forced five takeaways throughout the game.

Through two preseason games, the Bucs have been outscored 53-17. On Saturday night, Tampa Bay failed to cross the Titans 30-yard line and scored zero touchdowns in a 34-3 beat down. It was an abysmal offensive performance filled with every kind of mistake you can imagine, against a Tennessee offense without many NFL-caliber players.

