No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball defeats No. 10 Baylor in four sets

Wisconsin has picked up right where they left off in 2020 with back-to-back dominant wins at the UW Field House to open their 2021 campaign.

The No. 2 Badgers (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) went up against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big 12) and controlled the first two sets in a four set win. Wisconsin opened with a 25-16 victory in the opening set as senior leader Dana Rettke once again led the way.

The Badgers turned the second set into a 25-7 laugher before the Bears responded by taking the third set. Wisconsin closed things out with a 25-15 win in the fourth and ultimately final set.

The Badgers remained perfect and will face Dayton in a back-to-back next week. Then, defending national champion No. 3 Kentucky enters the UW Field House in Wisconsin’s biggest early challenge of the season.