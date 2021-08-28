Which Bucs Need To Ball Out To Earn A Roster Spot

Saturday nights game against the Texans will be the last time this group of Bucs will have to put on tape for the coaches and other teams to evaluate. The Bucs are off until Thursday and rosters need to be trimmed down to 53 on Tuesday. For many the dream will end there. For some the promise of a potential practice squad is still within reach. The guys who are on the cusp of making the final 53 will really need to ball out on offense, defense and special teams to earn their spot on the roster.