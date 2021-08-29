Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health Officials Doubling Down On Push To Vaccinate Against Delta Variant

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the original virus. Now, health officials are doubling down on their push to get people vaccinated. With the U.S. Still falling well short of the 70% vaccination rate, experts say is needed to achieve herd the Delta variant. A study out of the UK finds the now dominant Delta strain is now more contagious and also more dangerous, doubling the risk of hospitalization compared to the ones, and alpha variant.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Vaccinations#Alpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Public HealthWebMD

Delta Variant Doubles Hospitalization Risk, Study Says

Aug. 30, 2021 -- People who contract the Delta variant have double the risk of hospitalization, as compared with earlier versions of the coronavirus, according to a new study published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Based in England, the large study found that the Delta variant led to a...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

COVID-19 cases climbing rapidly in North Dakota as delta variant spreads

BISMARCK — North Dakota continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases as the highly contagious delta variant reaches communities across the state. Active infections have grown more than sixfold in the last month, and hospitals are starting to have capacity issues. The state reported 24 available intensive care beds...
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Delta not the first COVID-19 variant, won’t be the last

The delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across the country now accounts for more than 93% of all new coronavirus cases. The delta variant is more prevalent in areas where vaccination rates are low and it’s hard to say where it will go from here. So health officials say the way to minimize the spread is by getting vaccinated to protect yourself and others.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Zealand Enters Lockdown Over 1 Single Suspected Delta Covid Case

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world especially due to the new variants. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. Delta variant is corona on steroids. The...
Public HealthCNET

Thousands in Germany may have received fake COVID vaccines, health officials say

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Health officials in the German state of Lower Saxony report that a nurse may have replaced more than 8,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with a harmless -- and useless -- saline solution. Now those officials are urging anyone who was vaccinated at the Roffhausen Vaccination Center between March 5 and April 20 to return for revaccination.
Public HealthTime Out Global

What is the ‘R0’ and why is it an important number to follow in Australia’s Delta outbreak?

Since Sydney went into lockdown, there have been many figures thrown at us, from the daily case numbers to the number of people infectious in the community, the number of hotspot LGAs to the percentage of fully vaccinated adults needed before restrictions can ease. However, one number that hasn’t received a lot of airtime in the premier’s daily press briefings is the ‘R0’, but as Sydney’s Delta outbreak continues to surge, it is fast becoming the most crucial stat to keep track of.
Berkeley, CAaudacy.com

Bay Area health officials back in-person learning amid delta variant concerns

Bay Area health officials on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to in-person learning for K-12 students this school year, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout the region. Public health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano...
Public Healthwebcenterfairbanks.com

Health officials warn against buying medicine meant for animals to treat COVID-19

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Alaska health officials are warning against what seems to be a growing dangerous trend: people taking a medication meant for horses and other livestock to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat worms and other parasites in animals, and, in much smaller doses, in humans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat COVID-19 in people, and in fact has warned against that, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying the veterinary grade medicine straight off the shelves, according to Alaska Mill and Feed Manager John Hamilton.
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan Health Officials Report 4,494 Coronavirus Cases, 90 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,494 new cases of the coronavirus and 90 additional deaths since Monday. Officials say the average number of coronavirus cases over Tuesday and Wednesday is now at approximately 2,247 cases per day. Additionally, 36 of the 90 deaths reported Wednesday were identified during a review...

Comments / 0

Community Policy