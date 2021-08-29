Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs 23, Texans 16: Can Houston Trust The Run?

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 6 days ago

HOUSTON -- An NFL storyline can't be told in one half, but the Houston Texans' passing offense is, based on the scant evidence that's been seen, a nightmare tale.

Maybe come Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars it'll be something more than Tyrod Taylor dump passes or rookie Davis Mills turnovers.

Maybe Texans fans will thank goodness for the Texans' rushing attack. That should be the bread and butter for coach David Culley's offense.

After all, it was the only consistency found at NRG Stadium on Saturday evening in a 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Combined in the closing game of the exhibition season, the Texans rushed for 209 yards on the way to a 2-1 finish. David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram all are expected to be roster locks come roster cuts Tuesday.

Need any more proof of why they all should remain? Two of them had more rushing yards than Mills and Taylor had passing before the start of the third quarter.

Ingram led the way in the first quarter with 44 yards, and averaged 4.0 yards per carry. Johnson, who remained largely quiet this preseason, broke out with a 21-yard run to cap off a 30-yard night on the ground.

Lindsay finished with an average of 2.8 yards per run. Still, 17 yards against the No. 1 run defense in a new offense? Good enough.

Scottie Phillips once again is proving maybe he belongs. The Texans offense needed life on the open drive of the second quarter. Once again, it was Phillips to provide the spark.

On the second play, Phillips burst into the open field and left the Tampa Bay defenders to play catch-up. A quick 34 yards later, the second-year runner had Houston at midfield.

He finished for the third straight game leading the team on the ground with 73 yards and an average of 9.1 yards per play.

Culley and Texans general manager Nick Caserio come from organizations that have perfected the ground game. In both seasons as the Ravens assistant head coach, Culley saw Lamar Jackson, Ingram, JK Dobbins and others succeed as NFL rushers. And since 2016, the Patriots have surpassed 1,800-plus yards four times.

Houston could have walked away undefeated this preseason, but fell short at the end. Losing the defending Super Bowl champions shouldn't be considered that bad, though. After all, how many teams oppose a seven-time Super Bowl winner named Tom Brady playing in preseason game that doesn't matter, anyway?

But Houston needed to find balance and consistency on the offense. They didn't do so in the area of passing. Mills threw two interceptions and Taylor did just enough to look the part of a quarterback who clearly is the best option to start Week 1.

The rushing attack, however, did its job.

Culley said that after finishing 31st in rushing last season, Houston would be focusing on a more balanced offensive approach with a hopes of running the ball more effectively.

That plan might be over. Instead, trusting the run game might be the one way Houston runs away with any success in 2021.

Comments / 0

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
628
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Bucs 23#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans reveal their plans for Deshaun Watson in 2021

The Houston Texans are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster for the 2021 season even if he’ll be inactive every week. The lack of resolution in the Deshaun Watson saga has the Houston Texans looking ahead to some roster management decisions for the 2021 season. What’s the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

How To Watch: Bucs at Texans, NFL Preseason

The final preseason test for the Houston Texans has them hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The Bucs sat out almost all of their starters against the Tennessee Titans last week in a 34-3 preseason thumping at Raymond James Stadium. However this...
NFLchatsports.com

The Houston Hook: Texans to face Jaguars in two weeks

The Houston Hook looks at the Week 1 opponent of the Houston Texans as the regular season begins in two weeks. The preseason schedule is finished, and now the Houston Texans’ focus needs to be all on the Jacksonville Jaguars because Week 1 of the regular season will be here before we know it. The Jaguars have made many changes since the last time the two teams met each other last season, but the same can be said about the Texans.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Dee Delaney grabs Bucs' 2nd INT vs. Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a third takeaway in the first half of Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans, this one courtesy of cornerback Dee Delaney. Delaney jumped in front of a Davis Mills pass for Tampa Bay’s second interception of the night, setting up the Bucs with...
Houston, TXchatsports.com

LSU Football: Houston Texans did the Tigers a solid

The Houston Texans did LSU football a solid this week. LSU left Baton Rouge over the weekend due to Hurricane Ida, which severely impacted Louisiana. According to various reports, Hurricane Ida left more than one million people without power (and it could be a while before they get their power back).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy