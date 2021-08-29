Atascadero police conducting death investigation

Atascadero police are conducting a death investigation after three adults were found unresponsive at a residence on the 4000 block of Rosita.

According to officials, two of the subjects were pronounced dead at the scene. The third subject was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the incident is narcotics-related. The names of the subjects will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

There are no additional details at this time, and the investigation into the deaths in ongoing.