Davis County, IA

Next man up Mustangs pull away from Davis County

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
PCM senior Matt Rosonke hauls in a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during the Mustangs' 30-14 win over Davis County on Friday night. (Photo by Scott Fairbairn)

MONROE — The starting quarterback and last year’s all-state tailback were both in street clothes Friday night for PCM’s football season opener against Davis County.

When junior QB August Stock and senior running back Aidan Anderson return is unknown, but the Mustangs’ backups were up to the challenge against the visiting Mustangs.

Davis County got on the board first, but PCM scored 24 straight points during a 30-14 non-district home win.

Senior quarterback Carson VandeLune threw for 114 yards and two scores and rushed for 34 yards and another touchdown to lead the Mustangs’ offense.

PCM freshman Adrian Robbins rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries in his varsity debut Friday night during the Mustangs' 30-14 home win over Davis County. (Photo by Scott Fairbairn)

Freshman Adrian Robbins rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries in his varsity debut and scored a fourth-quarter TD to put the game away.

Senior Kaden Hale also rushed for 87 yards, senior Durant Van Dyke had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown and senior Matt Rosonke caught a 30-yard TD pass from VandeLune early in the fourth quarter.

PCM, which broke in 11 new starters on offense, trailed 6-0 but led 7-6 at halftime after VandeLune hooked up with Van Dyke for a 29-yard score with 2:28 to go in the second.

The host Mustangs (1-0) got an 8-yard TD run from VandeLune and a 33-yard field goal from senior Tyler Kuecker in the third and Rosonke made it 24-7 with his TD catch in the fourth.

Sophomore Carter Burns gained 19 yards on eight carries, junior Gavin Fenton’s lone catch went for 11 yards and VandeLune also threw two picks in the win and recorded a team-high eight tackles to lead the defense.

PCM seniors Cade Lindsay (30), Will Oelmann (47) and Trey Brodersen (28) bring down a Davis County ball carrier during the Mustangs' 30-14 home win on Friday night. (Scott Spurgeon/Bloomfield Democrat)

Senior Cade Lindsay tallied 7 1/2 tackles, Fenton had 5 1/2 tackles and one pick and senior Trey Brodersen finished with five tackles and one interception. Senior Jake Eslinger recorded 5 1/2 tackles and sophomore Griffin Olson had five tackles.

Kuecker was 1-for-1 in field-goal attempts, hit 3-of-4 PATs and booted one touchback.

Carson Maeder put Davis County (0-1) in front 6-0 in the first when he hooked up with Tayden Bish for a 69-yard touchdown.

Maeder finished with 99 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and five tackles in the loss. Bish caught four passes for 72 yards and one score.

Gavin McCall scored Davis County’s second touchdown with 7:04 to play in the game. He went in from 13 yards out and finished with 90 rushing yards on 13 carries and had nine tackles on defense.

Dawson Townsend tallied six tackles and picked off VandeLune twice.

PCM hits the road this week for a Jasper County matchup with Class 4A Newton (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at H.A. Lynn Stadium in Newton.

