Chelsea Green wins NWA Women's Invitational Cup at Empower
Chelsea Green has won the NWA Women’s Invitational, setting up tomorrow’s Women’s Championship match. The last two participants in the ring were Green and Tootie Lynn, a hometown favorite. The finish had Green go for the unprettier, but Lynn countered it with a backslide. Green connected with a ripcord elbow then pinned Lynn with the unprettier to win the match. With that win, Green will now challenge Kamille for the NWA Women’s title at the NWA 73 show that will take place on Sunday.www.f4wonline.com
