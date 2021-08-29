Cancel
Chelsea Green wins NWA Women's Invitational Cup at Empower

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Green has won the NWA Women’s Invitational, setting up tomorrow’s Women’s Championship match. The last two participants in the ring were Green and Tootie Lynn, a hometown favorite. The finish had Green go for the unprettier, but Lynn countered it with a backslide. Green connected with a ripcord elbow then pinned Lynn with the unprettier to win the match. With that win, Green will now challenge Kamille for the NWA Women’s title at the NWA 73 show that will take place on Sunday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Trevor Murdoch
Person
Nick Aldis
Person
James Storm
Person
Tim Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Combat#Jennacide#Nwa National
