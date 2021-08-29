Cancel
Orioles' John Means: Bid for win squandered by bullpen

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Means gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday. Means, who gave up seven runs (four earned) in his last matchup with Tampa Bay, held the Rays scoreless through six innings in this one. He finally ran into trouble with one out in the seventh when back-to-back hits by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe ended his night, and Baltimore reliever Dillon Tate allowed both runs to score to reduce the Orioles' lead to 3-2. Means had to settle for a no-decision when Cole Sulser gave up a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the eighth. It was an encouraging outing for Means, who has been inconsistent since returning from the IL in late July. He's tentatively lined up to face the Yankees on the road in his next start.

MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Moving to bullpen

Lopez will move to a bullpen role going forward, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Although Lopez had a strong start to August, he struggled in his last two outings and allowed 11 runs across 5.1 innings during back-to-back losses. While manager Brandon Hyde didn't reveal who would take the right-hander's place in the starting rotation, the Orioles are hopeful that Lopez will perform better out of the bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Back with big-league bullpen

The Orioles recalled Greene from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. Greene will give the Orioles a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Angels after the team used four relievers to cover the final seven innings of Tuesday's 14-8 loss. After he was a member of the Dodgers organization for about two weeks, Greene returned to Baltimore after the club claimed him off waivers Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Tanner Scott: Snares win Wednesday

Scott (5-4) struck out one without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning, earning the win Wednesday over the Angels. Baltimore's bats came to life in the eighth inning, rallying for five runs to put Scott in line for the win. This result snapped a 19-game losing streak for the team, which has made it difficult for many of its pitchers to produce noteworthy performances for fantasy managers. Since returning from a knee injury Aug. 11, Scott has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He has a 3.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB through 47 innings this year. The southpaw has added 14 holds, so he should continue to see high-leverage work down the stretch.
MLBWBAL Radio

Orioles snap 19-game skid with 10-6 win over Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers, plates three in win

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI against the Angels on Wednesday. Mullins led off the bottom of the first inning with his 22nd homer of the season, the first of three Baltimore long balls off of Shohei Ohtani. Mullins also provided an RBI groundout in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving him multiple runs driven in for the first time since Aug. 7. His bat has slowed considerably as of late -- he's hitting just .217 over his last 16 contests -- but Mullins is still sitting on a 20-20 campaign with over a month remaining.
MLBchatsports.com

Friday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are on a winning streak

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Don’t look now, but the Orioles have won two games in a row. They just need 17 more and we can forgive them for these last couple of weeks. In all seriousness, though, it’s nice to see the Birds finally look like a major league team again. The offense has been stellar, posting two consecutive double-digit run totals against the hapless Angels. And the pitching contributed yesterday as well, with Keegan Akin delivering an out-of-nowhere stellar outing, working seven innings with a Shohei Ohtani leadoff homer his only blemish. Andrea SK recapped the O’s rout, which sealed a series victory — their first in their last nine series — and made them the last team in the majors to reach the 40-win mark.
MLBMLB

Orioles shift struggling López to bullpen

BALTIMORE -- Another slot in the Orioles starting rotation has opened. The team is moving struggling right-hander Jorge López to the bullpen, effective immediately, manager Brandon Hyde announced Saturday. “I just think he needs to try something different, a little bit,” Hyde said. “We’re not closing the door on him...
MLBUSA Today

Braves extend win streak to 7, Orioles lose 16th straight

Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 4, Orioles 3: Winning Ugly

Let’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles give John Means little support and lose their 18th straight

BALTIMORE — Sunday was Baltimore Orioles ace John Means's third chance to halt the team's losing streak. Though his start followed a similar formula but featured better results, a continually quiet offense did not provide Means enough support to do so. The Atlanta Braves became the fifth straight team to...
MLBaudacy.com

Former Wichita Wingnuts pitcher wins vs. the super-slumping Orioles

The Los Angeles Angels picked up a road win Tuesday night against the bottom team in Major Leauge Baseball, with a 14-8 win at the Baltimore Orioles. Former Wichita Wingnuts pitcher Junior Guerra didn't pitch exceptionally well, but he did get seven outs from the Angels bullpen and was credited with the win, as he improves to 4-2 on the season. It was Guerra's 30th major-league win.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/25: A bullpen tragedy kind of night

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 4, Norfolk Tides 3. The Tides took a 3-0 lead into the eighth inning. Dean Kremer singlehandedly gave that lead away when he gave up a three-run home run to Jacksonville’s Brian Miller. In a professional career dating back to 2017, that’s the fifth ever home run hit by Miller. That’s... not the guy you want to blow the game to. Alas. In the ninth, Dusten Knight allowed a solo dinger to Summer and Winter Olympic silver medalist Eddy Alvarez. That was the margin of defeat.
MLBatlantanews.net

Orioles carry unexpected win streak into Rays series

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their torrid play against the Orioles on Friday when the American League East rivals open a three-game series in Baltimore. The Rays have won four in a row and 24 of their past 33 games overall, with the latter stretch beginning with a 9-3 victory over the Orioles on July 20. That win ignited a stretch of nine straight victories in the season series for Tampa Bay.
MLBNBC Washington

Rays Win Over Orioles Completes Historical Dominance

Rays complete 2021 series dominance vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Orioles wrapped up their season series with the Tampa Bay Rays with a 12-8 loss at Camden Yards to end a historic season series between the two teams in 2021. It has been an abysmal year...

