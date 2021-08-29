Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Nick Foles: Two TD passes Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Foles completed 10 of 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans. He played the second half for Chicago after Justin Fields was under center in the first half, and Foles engineered two long scoring drives to sew up the victory, finding Jesper Horsted with both his TD passes. If teams looking for a stronger backup option at quarterback were waiting to see what Foles was still capable of before pulling the trigger on a trade, he put together an impressive audition reel in Chicago's preseason finale, even if it did come against second- and third-string defenders. If he isn't flipped, the Bears will face a tough choice between keeping a hugely expensive No. 3 QB or swallowing a big cap hit to cut him loose.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Titans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCincy Jungle

Why Nick Foles makes sense for the Bengals

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be completely healthy at some point. But that point might not be right now. In the meantime, the Bengals—and head coach Zac Taylor—cannot survive without a good backup quarterback. Brandon Allen doesn’t seem to be a guy who can win meaningful games. Recently, we...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Latest Nick Foles trade talk is appalling, unacceptable

By Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears will have to get their roster down to the official 53-man threshold. One player who probably shouldn’t be on that final roster is third string quarterback Nick Foles. The Bears are set with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields, and most teams don’t keep three quarterbacks on the roster these days.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Cam Newton release is another reminder of horrible Nick Foles trade

Last offseason when the Chicago Bears publically stated their intentions to bring in competition for Mitchell Trubisky, fans were clamoring for the team to go out and sign Cam Newton. Coming off a nagging shoulder injury from the 2019 season, teams were understandably skeptical and without being able to get the proper physicals in (due to COVID), many teams like the Bears passed on Cam.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Speculation

It seems increasingly likely that former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be traded for the second year in a row. Rumors are circulating this morning that the Chicago Bears are ready to hear trade offers for their third-string quarterback. On Monday’s edition of MMQB, NFL insider Albert Breer reported...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Nick Foles, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Bears will listen to trade offers for QB Nick Foles but he’s gotten the sense for a while they will let Foles approve any potential trade. Lions. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Lions had trade talks regarding OL Tyrell Crosby before ultimately waiving...
NFLbleachernation.com

The Falcons Are on the Hunt For a Backup QB (Can I Interest You in a Slightly Used Nick Foles?)

The Nick Foles market has gone cold. But perhaps it could be heating up. D. Orlando Ledbetter (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) reports the Falcons are searching for a new backup QB. Atlanta going on a quarterback hunt comes in the wake of the news of AJ McCarron’s ACL injury, which will knock him out for the rest of the year. McCarron was in line to be Matt Ryan’s backup. And while one might not think much of that role, it’s worth noting Ryan is entering his age 36 season. In other words, it’s worthwhile having a serviceable QB2.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears QB Nick Foles, TE Jesper Horsted connect for 2 TDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In likely the last action he’ll see for a long time, quarterback Nick Foles was almost perfect in the second half Saturday. The Bears quarterback went 10-for-13 for 142 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 151.3 in the Bears’ 27-24 win. A perfect passer rating...
NFLbleachernation.com

Nick Foles is Throwing a Wrench in the Bears’ Roster Construction Plan

The Nick Foles era in Chicago has been a mess from the get-go. From needing to trade draft capital to take on a re-worked contract in order to create a QB competition. To losing the camp battle … only to take over in Week 3 after one poorly played half by Mitchell Trubisky. And then ultimately losing his job to Trubisky after suffering an injury, then being demoted to QB3 status after bringing in Andy Dalton and Nick Foles … well, in the words of former Bears coach John Fox, “It’s all a problem.”
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bears open to finding right landing spot for Nick Foles?

The Chicago Bears' priority is figuring out the Andy Dalton-Justin Fields predicament. The franchise's second priority has to do with veteran quarterback Nick Foles. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Bears are open to trading Foles but want to find a destination that the signal-caller wants as well.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: Shipping Nick Foles out won’t be easy

On Monday, a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested that the Chicago Bears would entertain offers for veteran quarterback Nick Foles. The former Super Bowl MVP has become an afterthought in the Windy City this offseason when the Bears traded up nine spots in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State standout Justin Fields while also signing veteran Andy Dalton this offseason.
NFLBleacher Report

Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Bears 'Will Listen,' but Won't Move QB if He Doesn't Want To

The Chicago Bears are reportedly willing to trade Nick Foles if a deal arises but won't move him to a situation where he's uncomfortable. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Bears plan to "listen" to offers ahead of Week 1 but are comfortable keeping him on the roster. Foles is slated to be the Bears' third-string quarterback behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
NFLUSA Today

5 potential trade destinations for Bears QB Nick Foles

It’s certainly not a secret that the Chicago Bears have been shopping third-string quarterback Nick Foles this offseason, and to no avail. But it’s found newfound life ahead of Tuesday’s final roster cuts, where the Bears are trying to find a last-minute trade partner to not only free up $4 million in cap space but a roster spot, as Chicago doesn’t need three quarterbacks on the active roster.
NFLYardbarker

Bears Keeping Nick Foles To Start Season Only Wastes His Career

The Chicago Bears, along with every team in the NFL, are making a flurry of cuts in order to get their roster down to the 53-man active squad the league requires. Chicago has trimmed their running back room, parting ways with ballcarriers Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, but it appears as if their quarterback group will remain the same heading into Week 1.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Nick Foles Landing Spots: 5 teams that could use the former Super Bowl MVP

Quarterback Nick Foles is probably not the long-term option for the Chicago Bears. He’s third on Chicago’s depth chart despite being the team’s seventh-highest-paid player. The problem is, the Bears are up against the salary cap, and releasing him outright — even with a post-June 1 designation — would cost them millions more in dead money than what he’s already scheduled to count. What are Foles’ potential landing spots?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy