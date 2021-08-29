Bears' Nick Foles: Two TD passes Saturday

Foles completed 10 of 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans. He played the second half for Chicago after Justin Fields was under center in the first half, and Foles engineered two long scoring drives to sew up the victory, finding Jesper Horsted with both his TD passes. If teams looking for a stronger backup option at quarterback were waiting to see what Foles was still capable of before pulling the trigger on a trade, he put together an impressive audition reel in Chicago's preseason finale, even if it did come against second- and third-string defenders. If he isn't flipped, the Bears will face a tough choice between keeping a hugely expensive No. 3 QB or swallowing a big cap hit to cut him loose.