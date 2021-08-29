Cancel
Bears' Damien Williams: Does little in preseason finale

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams carried the ball five times for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans. Getting the start with David Montgomery resting ahead of Week 1, Williams made little impact and got stuffed for no gain on two of his carries, including on a fourth-and-1 from the Titans' 49-yard line. With Tarik Cohen (knee) still on the PUP list and looking iffy for Week 1 against the Rams, Williams appears set as the Bears' No. 2 running back to begin the season, but the downgrade in offensive environment will make it difficult for him to match the efficiency or production he displayed with Kansas City over the last two years.

