Bears' Justin Fields: Solid finish to preseason

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Fields completed seven of 10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while gaining 13 rushing yards on two carries in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans. The rookie played the entire first half and while Fields was only able to put points on the board on one of his four drives, the Bears got a glimpse of the future on his TD pass as he scrambled to his right to buy time before putting the ball where only Jesper Horsted could grab it for a 20-yard score. Andy Dalton got the night off and remains the Week 1 starter, but it doesn't seem like it will be long before coach Matt Nagy hands the reins to Fields.

Justin Fields
