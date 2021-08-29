Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags in win

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas held a team meeting Tuesday morning to address the thumbs down gestures from a few of the players. Javier Báez offered an explanation Sunday, saying, “It feels bad when I strike out and I get booed.” Team president Sandy Alderson released a statement calling Báez’s comments “totally unacceptable.” The main culprits, Báez and Francisco Lindor, stepped up to the mic to apologize for their actions. “I didn’t say the fans are bad … I just felt like we were alone. Like, the fans obviously want us to win and, like, they pay our salary like everybody says, but, like, we want to win, too. Like, and the frustration got to us and, you know, I didn’t mean to offend anybody. And if I offended anybody, you know, we apologize,” Báez said. “Thumbs down for me means adversity, the adversity we have gone through in this whole time, like, the negative things … However, it was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended,” Lindor said. Owner Steve Cohen said he was happy the players apologized.