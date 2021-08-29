Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a single and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. While Lindor's bat hasn't come around yet since his return from an oblique injury, the shortstop's legs appear to be just fine. The 27-year-old swiped bags No. 9 and 10 Saturday night, while also smacking a base hit. If nothing else, the steals are a sign that the four-time All-Star is feeling OK after an extended stay on the injured list.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Swiped#Injured List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Francisco Lindor proving Cleveland right for trading him away

The Cleveland Indians should feel pretty good about trading Francisco Lindor away given how this latest Mets controversy is unfolding. It’s been almost nine months since the Indians traded Francisco Lindor to the Mets. They have every reason to feel like they won the trade. Lindor has slumped at the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez getting closer to return: Where will they play when both are back?

The Mets are in desperate need of reinforcements to help prevent their season from slipping away, and two of their injured bats are inching closer to a return. Infielders Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez both continued to rehab on Thursday prior to the Mets’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and manager Luis Rojas said both making progress toward returning to the lineup.
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Mets finally have a glimmer of hope after Javier Baez’s big game, Francisco Lindor’s pending return

With one acrobatic slide into second base, Javier Baez reminded the Mets what they were missing from the lineup while he was on the shelf. The Mets shortstop, playing in his first game on Sunday after spending 10 days on the IL with back spasms, lined his second hit of the day to left field in the top of the seventh inning, and he wasn’t content with stopping at first base.
MLBPosted by
CBS New York

Mets’ Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize For Giving Thumbs Down Gestures To Fans: ‘I Just Felt Like We Were Alone’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas held a team meeting Tuesday morning to address the thumbs down gestures from a few of the players. Javier Báez offered an explanation Sunday, saying, “It feels bad when I strike out and I get booed.” Team president Sandy Alderson released a statement calling Báez’s comments “totally unacceptable.” The main culprits, Báez and Francisco Lindor, stepped up to the mic to apologize for their actions. “I didn’t say the fans are bad … I just felt like we were alone. Like, the fans obviously want us to win and, like, they pay our salary like everybody says, but, like, we want to win, too. Like, and the frustration got to us and, you know, I didn’t mean to offend anybody. And if I offended anybody, you know, we apologize,” Báez said. “Thumbs down for me means adversity, the adversity we have gone through in this whole time, like, the negative things … However, it was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended,” Lindor said. Owner Steve Cohen said he was happy the players apologized.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets activate Francisco Lindor from injured list, add Heathe Hembree to roster

The Mets have activated shortstop Francisco Lindor from the injured list, added relief pitcher Heath Hembree to their roster, and optioned infielder Travis Blankenhorn and relief pitcher Yennsy Díaz to Triple-A Syracuse. Lindor hit the injured list over a month ago with an oblique strain, having last played in a...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Villar, Lindor, Baez Each Drive in Two During 9-4 Win

Balk in the New York groove. The Mets have a win streak for the first time in weeks after defeating the Nationals 9-4 on Sunday. New York continued its power streak with two more home runs on Sunday. Now at five home runs in the last two games, the Mets have shown signs of life after an abysmal 13-game stretch against the top of the National League.
MLBWashington Post

Javy Báez, Francisco Lindor apologize, then a Mets rally lets fans put their thumbs up

NEW YORK — Just after 5 p.m. at Citi Field, New York Mets President Sandy Alderson was pacing around the area in front of home plate, head down, searching for something. About 48 hours earlier, Alderson had issued an uncompromising statement condemning his players for gestures to their own fans, promising a team meeting and all but scolding Francisco Lindor, the shortstop to whom he committed $340 million over 10 years, and Javy Báez, the shiny new infielder he acquired to inject some life into his team at the trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy