Mets' Kevin Pillar: Homers twice in win
Pillar went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. He was also hit by a pitch. Pillar took Nationals starter Sean Nolin deep twice for a pair of solo shots Saturday night. He also came around to score after being beaned by Ryne Harper in the seventh. The Mets and fantasy managers alike are hoping that the two homers snap the outfielder out of his sleepy summer, as the 32-year-old is hitting .185 since the start of July.www.cbssports.com
