Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Nabs two hits, steal in return
Mateo (back/hip) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays. After a three-game absence, Mateo drew the start at second base and put together a pair of singles, including a run-scoring knock in the sixth inning. He also picked up his ninth steal earlier in the game, his fourth theft in 18 games since joining the Orioles in early August. Mateo has made the most of his opportunity in Baltimore, slashing .365/.394/.492 with seven multi-hit efforts in 66 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
