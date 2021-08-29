Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Nabs two hits, steal in return

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Mateo (back/hip) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays. After a three-game absence, Mateo drew the start at second base and put together a pair of singles, including a run-scoring knock in the sixth inning. He also picked up his ninth steal earlier in the game, his fourth theft in 18 games since joining the Orioles in early August. Mateo has made the most of his opportunity in Baltimore, slashing .365/.394/.492 with seven multi-hit efforts in 66 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Multi#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles’ skid hits 17; baseball continues to be a cruel joke

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Baltimore Orioles lost a baseball game tonight. Their 5-4 loss to the Braves on Saturday was their 17th consecutive defeat, their 18th in 19 August games, and their 84th of the year to just 38 wins. They continue to be the worst team in baseball, perhaps at any level in any league.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles moving struggling Jorge López to bullpen

In a few days, the Orioles rotation will undergo a change. That is because struggling right-hander Jorge López is moving to the bullpen, in a role to be determined, as of tonight when the Orioles host Atlanta at Camden Yards. López is 3-14 with a 6.35 ERA in 25 starts,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jorge Mateo starting for Baltimore Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Jorge Mateo as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Mateo will play second base and bat seventh, while Ramon Urias switches to third base, and Maikel Franco takes the game off. Mateo has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles pitch, don’t hit, in 3-0 loss to Braves

The martingale system is a betting strategy that involves doubling down after every loss. Logic states that the winning outcome will happen eventually, and anyone with infinite wealth can afford to wager until the desired result occurs. In a vacuum, it’s a guarantee. If some poor sap decided to utilize...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Puts together three-hit game

Santander went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored against the Angels on Wednesday. Santander cracked his 14th home run of the season in the first inning off of Shohei Ohtani, a solo blast that staked the Orioles to a 2-0 lead. He later added a double and a single, giving him 10 hits over his past four games. After an underwhelming first four months of the season, Santander has come alive in August with a .360/.385/.747 slash line to go with eight home runs and 13 RBI in 20 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Remains out of lineup

Mateo (back/hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Angels, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mateo exited Tuesday's game due to lower-back and hip soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Ramon Urias will shift to shortstop while Kelvin Gutierrez takes over at the hot corner.
Birmingham Star

With skid over, Orioles look to win two straight over Angels

The Baltimore Orioles barely have time to savor the flavor of winning a game before finding themselves taxed with attempting to win a series. Mere hours after snapping a 19-game skid, the Orioles will aim to capture their first series victory in over one month on Thursday afternoon when they hostthe Los Angeles Angels.
MLBchatsports.com

Saturday Bird Droppings: A return to losing for the Orioles

All good things must come to an end, and that includes the Orioles itty, bitty two-game winning streak. It was fun while it lasted. The Rays put a stop to the good vibes at Camden Yards with a 6-3 defeat of the good guys, which Mark lovingly recapped for the site.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Orioles make it two in row, crush Angels

BALTIMORE — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBI from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday. Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Adds two more steals

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk, a pair of stolen bases and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Angels. The outfielder has racked up six stolen bases without getting caught in August. Mullins has slumped in his last 11 games, hitting just .159 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored, but he was on a scorching 20-game hit streak before that. Overall, he has a .307/.370/.525 slash line with 22 homers, 24 thefts, 45 RBI and 72 runs scored in 123 contests.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles quickly return to loss column with 6-3 defeat by Rays

When the Orioles quite recently lost 19 consecutive games, what really made it so unbearable is that they were nowhere close to winning in so many of those games. They were not losing because they had bad luck. They were losing because they were bad. On Friday night, they dropped back into the loss column, but it wasn’t one of those gruesome losses. If a few things had turned out differently, the Orioles might have won. Instead, they lost to the Rays, 6-3.
MLBSportsnet.ca

George Springer returns to Blue Jays lineup to face Orioles

George Springer is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup to face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Rogers Centre. Outfielder Josh Palacios was optioned to triple-A Buffalo to make room for Springer, who will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter. Springer sustained a Grade 1 left knee...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Logs two perfect innings

Diplan struck out one across two perfect innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. While the right-hander's hot start came to an end when he allowed four earned runs across two appearances spanning 1.1 innings against the Angels, Diplan got back on track Friday. The 24-year-old has a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings. He's provided multi-inning capabilities out of the bullpen, but he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role for the remainder of 2021.
MLBNBC Sports

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles

A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge. Ohtani crushed a solo home run 374 feet...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Slugs first homer with O's

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Orioles' 12-8 loss to the Rays. Mateo was idle for a few days last week due to left hip and lower-back discomfort, but he returned with a bang for the final two games of the series with Tampa Bay, going 3-for-9 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base between the contests. Since being claimed off waivers from San Diego on Aug. 5, Mateo has emerged as a cornerstone piece in the Baltimore infield. In 19 games with his new team, Mateo is slashing .353/.380/.515 with eight extra-base hits, four steals, five runs and five RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Logs three hits Sunday

Mancini went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay. After starting August with three 0-fer performances, he's hit safely in 16 of the next 20 games. Mancini has only hit one home run this month while adding five doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. The 29-year-old is slashing .258/.319/.447 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored and 28 doubles while often batting either third or fourth in the order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy