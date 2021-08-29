Cancel
Mets' Michael Conforto: Smacks homer in win

Conforto went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. Conforto took a seat against left-hander Sean Nolin, but he was summoned off the bench to face right-handed reliever Mason Thompson. With Jeff McNeil and Kevin Pillar on base, Conforto knocked Thompson's very first offering out of the park to erase a one-run deficit and put the Mets ahead for good. The long ball marked the outfielder's first career pinch-hit home run. The soon-to-be free agent is batting .276 with three home runs in August, well above his season mark of .218.

