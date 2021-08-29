Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff weds Chris Marek

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Igmot_0bg8vmpE00

HILLSBORO, Ore. — “Little People, Big World” star Amy Roloff married longtime fiance Chris Marek on Saturday in Oregon.

Roloff, 55, and Marek, 55, were married in an outdoor ceremony in front of 146 friends and relatives at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, People reported.

The wedding was officiated by Michael Williams, who also walked Roloff down the aisle, Entertainment Tonight reported. Roloff approached the gazebo to the strains of “Heart to Heart,” which was composed by Marek’s best man, Rick Hinkes, according to People.

The reception was held in an outdoor tent, with music performed by The Macey Gard Band. The couple’s first dance was “At the End of the Day,” performed by the band, People reported.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Roloff told the magazine. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

“(It was challenging) planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding,” Roloff added. “Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us -- Chris and I. It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”

Marek proposed to Roloff in September 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported. Roloff has four children from her 27-year-marriage to Matt Roloff, which ended in 2015.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Roloff
Person
Amy Roloff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People#Weds#Big World#Big World#The Macey Gard Band#Entertainment Tonight#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy