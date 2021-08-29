Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘As Far As I Can Walk’ Review: A Ghanaian Refugee Couple’s Paths Diverge in a Moving Serbian Drama

By Guy Lodge
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent horrors in Afghanistan have once more exposed the callousness with which too many residents of Europe and the U.S. speak of refugees, whereby displaced human lives become numbers, coldly counted and ranked on a long list of national priorities: not people to be saved, but problems to be solved. If there’s room for them at all, that’s all the reward one dare ask for. To bring up other human needs, of emotional or intellectual fulfilment beyond a roof to sleep under, is to be ungracious in the eyes of the media and the privileged public.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Refugees#Ghanaian#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

KVIFF Winner As Far As I Can Walk Keeps Moving

BELGRADE: As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović by Stefan Arsenijević is looking forward to more festivals and sales after winning five awards at the the 55th Karlovy Vary IFF, including the Crystal Globe Grand Prix. Tijana Višnjić of Serbian Soul Food, the Serbian sales agent that acquired...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

First days of life under Taliban rule: ‘My daughter hasn’t gone to school in two weeks’

With the last batch of the US troops gone from Afghanistan on Tuesday and the evacuation process over, women are being forced to make heartbreaking personal choices to be able to survive under the ultra-religious and conservative Taliban regime.Nearly four million Afghans under full Taliban rule now fear their lives will not remain the same as the hardliner group imposes tough restrictions as they finalise a new governance framework. Despite tall claims of a progressive rule by the Taliban, women are burning their clothes of which the extremist regime would likely disapprove, men are growing back beards, schools and...
Photographymarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
WorldBirmingham Star

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Religionnatureworldnews.com

Archeologists Found Evidence of Powerful Biblical Earthquake in City of David

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of an earthquake that struck Jerusalem's City of David around 2,800 years ago, which might represent a key event mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. The archaeological team from the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered a layer of damage dating from that historical period in the City of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy