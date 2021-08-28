Cancel
Chino Hills, CA

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF 15-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW

By LEGAL ADS
championnewspapers.com
 8 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino Hills has prepared its draft FY 2020-2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant Program. The report identifies the level of progress and accomplishments in meeting the priorities (goals) and objectives of the City’s Consolidated Plan (ConPlan), which covers the five-year period beginning July 2020 and ending June 2025 for housing and community development strategies. The City completed its first year of the Consolidated Plan. To the degree possible, the information in the CAPER reflects information for housing and community development projects that occurred in the City’s jurisdiction over a twelve-month period, even if the City was not the lead agency.

www.championnewspapers.com

