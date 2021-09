On the eve of another impressive milestone, we celebrate what Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have meant to the St. Louis Cardinals. A lot has changed in baseball since 2006, but one constant for the St. Louis Cardinals has been the presence of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. Tonight will be the 300th time as starting pitcher and catcher that they take the field together in a regular season game. The foundation of my favorite team for practically my entire life, their incredible journey in Cardinal red deserves to be celebrated.