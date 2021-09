David Benoit, the son of late WWE legend Chris Benoit has seemingly following the steps of his father as he has joined an indie wrestling promotion. Benoit’s death and the tragic events surrounding it left a huge negative impact on his legacy in the ring. His son David is now getting in the ring himself. Real Canadian Wrestling announced at their recent show that David Benoit is now an official member of their roster. He will wrestle for them eventually as well. We will have to see what he brings to the table now. Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?