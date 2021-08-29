Check out scores from area prep events from this weekend
Team scores: 1. Crown Point 60, 2. LaPorte 66, 3. Morgan Township 73, 4. Lake Central 80, 5. Portage 98, 6. Illiana Christian 111, 7. Munster 164, 8. Highland 254. Top individuals: 1. Jay Pillai (LP) 16:49, 2. Owen Thomas (MT) 16:49, 3. Brayden Sobecki (LP) 16:51, 4. Weston Hulen (CP) 16:57, 5. Brady Vroom (IC) 16:59, 6. Greyson Lemmons (MT) 17:10, 7. Nathan Murphy (CP) 17:19, 8. Vince Vanderveen (LC) 17:35, 9. Ty Ivanyo (MT) 17:38, 10. Cameron Zimmerman (CP) 17:39, 11. Stephen Klimczak (LP) 17:39, 12. Tiley Petrovich (LC) 17:44, 13. Kaden Smith (LC) 17:47, 14. Jacob Bell (CP) 17:49, 15. Nick Powell (P) 17:50, 16. Shane Conroy (P) 17:54, 17. Ethan Miller (18:01, 18. Noah Bosstel (P) 18:02, 19. Ethan Schassburger (LC) 18:02, 20. Nolan Bouwman (IC) 18:04.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0