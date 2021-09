MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Friday morning, Hurricane Larry was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour. Larry was located about 1,530 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center said that Larry is slowly strengthening and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday night. Larry is expected to intensify into a Category 4 Hurricane this weekend as it moves west-northwest over the central Atlantic. Swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. These swells are likely to...