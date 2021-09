Sporting KC II will host the Indy Eleven on Sunday for the second time this season. On a five-game losing streak, SKC II is looking for a rare positive result at home. After some promising signs last year, where they went 5-10-1 and pushed some other good teams with a tough schedule, Paulo Nagamura and SKC II have severely disappointed in 2021 with one home win and an overall record of 3-12-5. They have occupied that last place spot in the Central Division for quite some time now and currently trail Memphis 901 FC by seven points for second-worst.