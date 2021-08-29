Cancel
New Orleans, LA

On Hurricane Katrina's anniversary, Hurricane Ida looms. 'We're gonna get through this'

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixteen years ago today, Louisianans were doing the same thing they are now: Watching a red, ulcerated mass spin across the Gulf toward their homes. Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Aug. 29, 2005 as a Category 3 hurricane. Though a last-minute jog to the right spared New Orleans a direct blow, the federal levee system failed. The levees breached in more than 50 places. Brackish water filled 80% of New Orleans up just like the proverbial bowl residents had long described when speculating about “the big one,” and what they would do if it hit.

