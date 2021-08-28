Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A few things you might have missed during Bucs-Texans preseason finale

By Joey Knight
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3Ri1_0bg8s9Zd00
Bucs rookie Jaelon Darden returns a kick against the Texans during Saturday night's first half in Houston. [ JUSTIN REX | Associated Press ]

While Tom Brady’s surgical stint and rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s relentless one provided Saturday night’s main story lines for the Bucs, a few significant subplots also arose.

With teams required to trim their respective rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, some guys on the fringe of the roster were attempting to put a solid final impression on film. Others were having debuts, or de facto homecomings.

“Some young players stepped up, others didn’t,” coach Bruce Arians said. “We’ve got some rookies that the game is still a little big for.”

Here are a few things you might have missed from this 23-16 Tampa Bay triumph.

Some hiccups for Hainsey

In his pro debut (not to mention his maiden voyage at center), third-round draft pick Robert Hainsey had a couple of glaring glitches before appearing to settle down.

Hainsey, sidelined more than two weeks in August with an undisclosed ailment, watched Blaine Gabbert fail to secure his low shotgun snap near the goal line, resulting in a Texans safety in the second quarter. Shortly thereafter, he lofted one high, but Gabbert snagged it and handed off to Ke’Shawn Vaughn for no gain.

Hainsey played 34 games at right tackle for Notre Dame, but trained at center during the Senior Bowl and has played primarily at the position since joining the Bucs.

Britt cements his status

Fifth-round draft pick K.J. Britt, considered the front-runner for the team’s fourth inside linebacker spot, pulled away by several lengths Saturday night, finishing with seven tackles.

The former Auburn team captain had consecutive stops of running back Rex Burkhead inside the 5, including a stuff for no gain on fourth and goal from the 1, early in the third period. He also had a solo tackle on a Texans kick return.

Tight end watch continues

Practice squad veteran Codey McElroy, presumably vying with Tanner Hudson for the fourth tight end spot (should the Bucs go with four tight ends), appeared to help his cause with a 20-yard scoring catch from rookie Kyle Trask late in the third period. McElroy finished with two catches for 32 yards.

“It feels good. It was a good camp, long camp, I enjoyed it,” McElroy said. “I thought I got better on some things I needed to work on.”

Elsewhere, O.J. Howard — visibly rusty in last week’s 34-3 loss to the Titans — had a 5-yard reception from Tom Brady on third and 3 inside the red zone to help set up Tampa Bay’s second touchdown. Meantime, veteran Cameron Brate — in his preseason debut — caught both passes targeted to him for 18 yards.

Hudson caught the only pass targeted to him for 7 yards.

Nice stats, but no splash

While coaches clearly remain enamored with rookie receiver Jaelon Darden’s fleetness and upside, they entered the weekend waiting for the fourth-round pick to brandish it in a game.

After three preseason contests, they’re still waiting.

In his homecoming, the 5-foot-8 Houston native finished with three catches (on five targets) for 35 yards. His 26-yard catch of a mildly underthrown Trask spiral in the third period represented his biggest splash play of the preseason. Midway through the second, his miscommunication with Blaine Gabbert on a downfield route resulted in an interception.

Similarly, Darden’s performance in the return game has produced mixed results. He averaged 11.4 yards on five punt returns and totaled 29 yards on two kick returns.

Dee Delaney dazzles

Dee Delaney, among a handful of cornerbacks in a furious battle for a roster spot, had two interceptions, including one of Davis Mills with 1:41 remaining in the game. Delaney also had a pass breakup in the end zone on a Mills two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

He led all Bucs corners with six tackles and finished with a team-high three pass deflections.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Codey Mcelroy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Bucs Texans#Notre Dame#Auburn#Practice#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NFLUSA Today

Bucs 3rd-round pick Robert Hainsey to make debut in preseason finale

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get to see their third-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft in game action when they travel to Houston to face the Texans in Saturday night’s preseason finale. Offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who has been nursing an injury, will be in the lineup Saturday...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy