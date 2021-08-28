A few things you might have missed during Bucs-Texans preseason finale

Bucs rookie Jaelon Darden returns a kick against the Texans during Saturday night's first half in Houston. [ JUSTIN REX | Associated Press ]

While Tom Brady’s surgical stint and rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s relentless one provided Saturday night’s main story lines for the Bucs, a few significant subplots also arose.

With teams required to trim their respective rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, some guys on the fringe of the roster were attempting to put a solid final impression on film. Others were having debuts, or de facto homecomings.

“Some young players stepped up, others didn’t,” coach Bruce Arians said. “We’ve got some rookies that the game is still a little big for.”

Here are a few things you might have missed from this 23-16 Tampa Bay triumph.

Some hiccups for Hainsey

In his pro debut (not to mention his maiden voyage at center), third-round draft pick Robert Hainsey had a couple of glaring glitches before appearing to settle down.

Hainsey, sidelined more than two weeks in August with an undisclosed ailment, watched Blaine Gabbert fail to secure his low shotgun snap near the goal line, resulting in a Texans safety in the second quarter. Shortly thereafter, he lofted one high, but Gabbert snagged it and handed off to Ke’Shawn Vaughn for no gain.

Hainsey played 34 games at right tackle for Notre Dame, but trained at center during the Senior Bowl and has played primarily at the position since joining the Bucs.

Britt cements his status

Fifth-round draft pick K.J. Britt, considered the front-runner for the team’s fourth inside linebacker spot, pulled away by several lengths Saturday night, finishing with seven tackles.

The former Auburn team captain had consecutive stops of running back Rex Burkhead inside the 5, including a stuff for no gain on fourth and goal from the 1, early in the third period. He also had a solo tackle on a Texans kick return.

Tight end watch continues

Practice squad veteran Codey McElroy, presumably vying with Tanner Hudson for the fourth tight end spot (should the Bucs go with four tight ends), appeared to help his cause with a 20-yard scoring catch from rookie Kyle Trask late in the third period. McElroy finished with two catches for 32 yards.

“It feels good. It was a good camp, long camp, I enjoyed it,” McElroy said. “I thought I got better on some things I needed to work on.”

Elsewhere, O.J. Howard — visibly rusty in last week’s 34-3 loss to the Titans — had a 5-yard reception from Tom Brady on third and 3 inside the red zone to help set up Tampa Bay’s second touchdown. Meantime, veteran Cameron Brate — in his preseason debut — caught both passes targeted to him for 18 yards.

Hudson caught the only pass targeted to him for 7 yards.

Nice stats, but no splash

While coaches clearly remain enamored with rookie receiver Jaelon Darden’s fleetness and upside, they entered the weekend waiting for the fourth-round pick to brandish it in a game.

After three preseason contests, they’re still waiting.

In his homecoming, the 5-foot-8 Houston native finished with three catches (on five targets) for 35 yards. His 26-yard catch of a mildly underthrown Trask spiral in the third period represented his biggest splash play of the preseason. Midway through the second, his miscommunication with Blaine Gabbert on a downfield route resulted in an interception.

Similarly, Darden’s performance in the return game has produced mixed results. He averaged 11.4 yards on five punt returns and totaled 29 yards on two kick returns.

Dee Delaney dazzles

Dee Delaney, among a handful of cornerbacks in a furious battle for a roster spot, had two interceptions, including one of Davis Mills with 1:41 remaining in the game. Delaney also had a pass breakup in the end zone on a Mills two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

He led all Bucs corners with six tackles and finished with a team-high three pass deflections.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.