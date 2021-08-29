Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Colorado Rapids, Sporting KC tie 1-1 in West showdown

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QA49y_0bg8s7oB00

Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis and Sporting Kansas City’s Jonny Russell scored first-half goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Lewis scored in the 17th minute for Colorado after a defender blocked his initial shot in the box.

Kansas City tied it when Russell bent in a free kick from just above the circle in the 41st minute.

In the 88th minute a sliding Russell got his foot on the ball but defender Austin Trusty cleared if off the line, depriving Sporting KC a chance to move into a first-place tie with Seattle.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Next#Denver Broncos#Kusa#App#Roku#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSColorado Rapids

Preview: Rapids Seek Fourth Consecutive Win on Saturday at Sporting KC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ― Two of the top teams in MLS will face off when the third-place Colorado Rapids (11-4-4, 37 points) visit second-place Sporting Kansas City (11-4-6, 39 points) on Saturday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Children’s Mercy Park, with pregame coverage beginning on Altitude Sports at 6:30 PM and on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM at 6:45 PM.
MLSESPN

Rapids earn road draw at Sporting KC

The Colorado Rapids withstood a fierce second-half attack by Sporting Kansas City to hold on for a 1-1 draw in a key Western Conference battle in Kansas City. Sporting KC (11-4-7, 40 points) maintained their slim lead in second place ahead of Colorado (11-4-5, 38 points). Colorado is unbeaten (4-0-2) in its last six matches.
MLSsportingkc.com

Match Recap: Russell nets stunning free kick as Sporting and Colorado draw 1-1

Johnny Russell scored a sensational free kick to help second-place Sporting Kansas City (11-4-7, 40 points) claim a 1-1 draw with the third-place Colorado Rapids (11-4-5, 38 points) in a fiercely contested Western Conference showdown on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Jonathan Lewis fired Colorado ahead with a close-range finish...
MLSangelsonparade.com

Eight is enough: LAFC 4, Sporting KC 0

With the All-Star circus departed, and the big rivalry match behind us, Friday’s LAFC match may have lacked the build-up, but remained an important one. While the team came into the match 11th in the West, they were only three points shy of a playoff spot. A great performance at home, and a 4-0 shutout win over Sporting KC tonight, vaulted the black and gold into seventh, and into the last playoff spot.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Sullivan scores in 87th, Philadelphia ties Montreal 1-1

CHESTER, Pa. -- Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night. Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass. Montreal (7-7-7) opened the scoring just before the half when...
MLSkshb.com

Short-handed Sporting KC holds on for 0-0 tie with Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday. Rémi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City played a man down down the rest of the way.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Trojan soccer girls play to a 1-1 tie against Patriots

It wasn’t a win, but it wasn’t a loss, either, for the New Castle High School girls soccer team when it hosted Union County Thursday evening on Neal Field in the first game of a girl/boy doubleheader. In a contest played primarily between the 20-yard lines (football-wise), the Trojans and...
Philadelphia, PAchatsports.com

Women’s Soccer Ties Penn 1-1 in Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA – Temple women's soccer (0-1-1, 0-0-0 AAC) opened their home slate with a draw against Penn (0-0-1, 0-0-0 IVY) on Friday night. The match was highlighted by a stellar performance from goalkeeper , recording fifteen saves on sixteen shots on goal. How it Happened:. After 30 minutes of back-and-forth...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BUC SOCCER PLAYS TO 1-1 TIE SATURDAY

The Blinn College men’s soccer team scored both goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night with the Fever United Soccer Club at Rankin Field in Brenham. The Buccaneers’ record is now 1-0-1 for the young season. Blinn scored an own goal during the game’s opening minutes as the Buccaneers tried...
Cincinnati, OHchatsports.com

Toledo Ties Cincinnati 1-1 for Second Consecutive Draw

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Toledo scored first but had to settle for a 1-1 tie against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Cincinnati on Sunday. The tie was the second in as many games for the Rockets, making them 0-0-2 to start the season. Senior Ashton Cassel tallied Toledo's first goal of the...
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: D.C. United 3-1 Philadelphia Union

I’m not sure anything I write here can add to Union manager Jim Curtin’s immediate post-match summary of his side’s loss to D.C. United. “We haven’t had our asses kicked like that in about three years. We got what we deserved.”. Indeed, Saturday night’s game represented the nadir of the...
Firth, IDPost Register

Firth, Snake River girls battle to 1-1 tie in soccer

THOMAS – In the season-opening game for both teams, the Firth Lady Cougars and the Snake River Lady Panthers met on the pitch at Snake River for AN inter-conference match between the two up-and-coming teams. Firth, who featured 13 freshmen and sophomores on their roster, were able to get on...
NFLnbc15.com

Packers-Saints Week 1 showdown moved to Jacksonville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report indicates where the Green Bay Packers plan to kick-off their week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams were supposed to square off on the Saints’ home turf, until Hurricane Ida swept through causing significant damage to the city. Saints...
MLSFOX Sports

Ferreira leads FC Dallas against Real Salt Lake after 2-goal performance

FC Dallas (6-9-7) vs. Real Salt Lake (7-8-6) Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT. LINE: Real Salt Lake -100, FC Dallas +264, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas faces Real Salt Lake after Jesus Ferreira totaled two goals against Austin FC. Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Match Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF

Back in the Queen City, FC Cincinnati look to regain their form and break through at home against Inter Miami CF. Miami was the first team to visit TQL Stadium, back in May. The match was end-to-end, with the Orange and Blue equalizing late before falling 3-2. It’s a chance...
Colorado StateCUBuffs.com

Colorado Hosts No. 1 Florida State

BOULDER – Colorado soccer has its biggest task of the young season on hand this Sunday, taking on No. 1 Florida State (11:30 a.m.) on the Pac-12 Networks. It will be FSU's first-ever visit to the state of Colorado. The Buffaloes and Seminoles have met twice, both times in Tallahassee....

Comments / 0

Community Policy