ALL THE WAYS THE CAROLINA HURRICANES TROLLED THE MONTREAL CANADIENS WITH THEIR OFFER SHEET FOR KOTKANIEMI

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho was disappointed in 2018 by the NHL’s decision not to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. “It has been a dream for me,” Aho said in an interview in 2018. “I think it is for every Finnish kid. It’s such a big thing in Finland and it was so much fun watching those games when I was growing up. Hopefully I will one day play in the Olympics.”