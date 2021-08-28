ALL THE WAYS THE CAROLINA HURRICANES TROLLED THE MONTREAL CANADIENS WITH THEIR OFFER SHEET FOR KOTKANIEMI
When Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin submitted an offer sheet for Carolina Hurricanes star. Sebastian Aho in July of 2019, the Canes made it clear they were going to get revenge, even though the team decided to match it and keep their player. GM Don Waddell and owner Tom Dundon made good on that promise with Saturday's offer sheet to Habs restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi in several ways.www.markerzone.com
