Harry Warnow, known to us as Raymond Scott, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 10, 1908. Warnow grew up with parallel interests in music and technology. His older brother Mark was a violinist who encouraged Harry’s musical training and career. Harry attended Brooklyn Technical High School but also the Juilliard School of Music, where he studied piano, theory, and composition and graduated in 1931. His two passions were to intersect often.