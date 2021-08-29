Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: Blaney avoids last-lap wreck to win regular season finale at Daytona

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish. Tyler Reddick took the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Fox News

Fox News

552K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Wendell Scott
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Race Track#Darlington Raceway#Team Penske Ford#Toyotas#Mcdowell S#Superspeedway#Overture Nascar#Olympic Flare#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Denny Hamlin’s Girlfriend Deletes Twitter Account After Cryptic Tweets

Denny Hamlin sounds as though he’s facing problems at home. Jordan Fish, girlfriend of the NASCAR Cup Series driver, used Twitter on Wednesday to share cryptic messages, in which she apparently accused him of wronging her for some time and seemingly ended their relationship. Fish didn’t offer any details, but her scathing messages made her feelings about Hamlin pretty clear.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Tony Stewart discusses SRX's future, missing out on Kyle Larson, and NASCAR Cup Series 2021 struggles

For racing icon Tony Stewart, the year 2021 has presented quite the mixed bag. In his personal life, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has experienced the joy of getting engaged to NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett. Professionally, Stewart has also overseen the successful launch of the Superstar Racing Experience, a series which he both co-owns and won the first-ever championship in.
Hartford, OHaccesswdun.com

Kyle Larson takes WoO LMS victory at Sharon Speedway

HARTFORD, OH – Kyle Larson continued his winning ways on Saturday night with a win in World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model competition at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. The Elk Grove, California driver – who now has five series starts and only a handful of Late Model races...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

43-Year-Old Kurt Busch Gets New NASCAR Cup Ride for 2022

Toyota-based 23XI team confirmed Friday that Kurt Busch will become Bubba Wallace’s teammate in '22. Wallace has struggled with the first-year team, with no poles, no victories, one top-5 finish, 13 finishes between 11th-20th, 10 more between 21st-30th, and a 39th. Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion with Roush-Fenway Racing,...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Southern 500 starting lineup: Ryan Blaney on pole

Ryan Blaney, who has won the past two races, will lead the Southern 500 starting lineup to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup playoff opener at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Blaney won last weekend’s race at Daytona and won the previous week at Michigan. He’ll be joined...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
MotorsportsSporting News

NASCAR at Daytona results: Ryan Blaney wins second straight race in crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ryan Blaney will be riding into Darlington and the playoffs with some serious momentum. A week ago, he won at Michigan for his second win of the season. On Saturday, he took the lead in overtime of a hectic Coke Zero Sugar 400 and was far enough ahead on the final lap to avoid a second big crash that took out most of the remaining field and earn win No. 3 of 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.
Motorsportsksl.com

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut (NASCAR on NBC, Twitter) — INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Why didn't I think of that?. We've all asked ourselves this question at one time or another, usually when we see someone do something so innovative and effective that we're all left staring in awe.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Kurt Busch has multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, eyes charter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch has a multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by basketball great Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin released more details Saturday about the new partnership and said he is in the final stages of securing a charter for Busch’s No. 45 Toyota in 2022. Charters guarantee teams 36 spots in each week’s 40-car field. Without one, Busch would have to qualify for every race.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Will having a teammate hurt Bubba Wallace?

23XI Racing have expanded to a two-car operation for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. But will this move hurt current driver Bubba Wallace?. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has come and gone, and many rumors about the driver lineup for the 2022 season have already come to fruition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy