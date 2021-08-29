‘He’s All That’ review: When cliché teen rom-com meets predictable storyline

This past year, TikTok culture has swept teen culture in a massive and defining way. Because of this, it’s not at all surprising that it would someday inevitably clash with a coming-of-age movie. Mark Waters' He’s All That is the product of a particular time we’re living in, where being viral and simultaneously a high school student can absolutely happen and does. And sure, it’s relevant and maybe relatable to that audience, but watching teens stare at their phones and talk about how many followers they have is rarely entertaining – and this is no exception, especially when this Netflix release does so to update a ‘90s classic as endearing as She’s All That.