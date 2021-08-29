‘He’s All That’ review: When cliché teen rom-com meets predictable storyline
Viewers shouldn’t expect anything swoon-worthy in Netflix’s generic He’s All That. Based on the 1999 film She’s All That, the gender-swapping He’s All That doesn’t stray too far from the original. A popular girl breaks up with her hot, internet-famous boyfriend after she finds him cheating, only to make a bet with her friends to make some loser at school into an attractive guy. There’s not much to the movie other than a bunch of shallow characters and a big predictable “ah-ha” moment the main character receives on prom night (of course). In the end, He’s All That is a mind-numbing movie.www.theyoungfolks.com
