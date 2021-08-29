Cancel
'He's All That' review: When cliché teen rom-com meets predictable storyline

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers shouldn’t expect anything swoon-worthy in Netflix’s generic He’s All That. Based on the 1999 film She’s All That, the gender-swapping He’s All That doesn’t stray too far from the original. A popular girl breaks up with her hot, internet-famous boyfriend after she finds him cheating, only to make a bet with her friends to make some loser at school into an attractive guy. There’s not much to the movie other than a bunch of shallow characters and a big predictable “ah-ha” moment the main character receives on prom night (of course). In the end, He’s All That is a mind-numbing movie.

This 90s Rom-Com Is Suddenly Popular On Netflix For One Reason

Sometimes, it’s the strangest things that suddenly make a film regain popularity again. Most films from the 90s that barely hold a 41% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes would suddenly have fans trying their best to watch it again without a unique motivation right? That’s exactly the case right now on Netflix with one of the top ten most popular movies on the platform.
Parade

He’s All That

Viewers might recognize Rae from TikTok, where she boasts over 82 million followers. “I got into TikTok because my friends from school and dance were obsessed with it. They were constantly playing all the sounds from it, doing all the trends, and making all these videos. One day after being in the background of my friends videos, I wanted to try it out. Instantly, I became addicted,” she admitted to Forbes in 2020.
He's All That Review

He's All That premieres Friday, Aug. 27 on Netflix. He's All That, a reworked and gender-flipped reboot of 1999's teen rom-com She's All That, is a deftly charming and capable update that takes the original premise, revolving around a glow-up "makeover" bet, and slides it effortlessly into 2021. Directed by...
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s He’s All That Review: The Addison Rae-Led Remake Is All About Like Buttons And Devoid Of Actual Heart

This past year, TikTok culture has swept teen culture in a massive and defining way. Because of this, it’s not at all surprising that it would someday inevitably clash with a coming-of-age movie. Mark Waters' He’s All That is the product of a particular time we’re living in, where being viral and simultaneously a high school student can absolutely happen and does. And sure, it’s relevant and maybe relatable to that audience, but watching teens stare at their phones and talk about how many followers they have is rarely entertaining – and this is no exception, especially when this Netflix release does so to update a ‘90s classic as endearing as She’s All That.
‘He’s All That’ review: Addison Rae’s gender-swapped flop pales in comparison to the original

With YouTubers like Flula Borg, Lily Singh, and Anna Akana able to successfully parlay internet stardom into a career in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before TikTokers began following suit and branching out towards acting. The latest product of the influencer-to-actor pipeline is Addison Rae, who stars in Netflix’s gender-swapped reimagining of the 1999 rom-com classic She’s All That, which originally starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.. While the remake moves vaguely in the direction of some interesting ideas, what you see is ultimately what you get with He’s All That, a b-list Netflix romantic comedy that tries in vain to sell Rae as an actress and banks on its audiences’ affection for the original.
Variety

‘He’s All That’ Review: Gender-Swapped Rom-Com Remake Rankles Rather Than Reinvents

Before anyone labels “He’s All That” as a rote remake, consider this: It’s a reimagining that — unlike “She’s All That” or the source material that inspired it, George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” — is rooted primarily in the female perspective. It’s a shame though that director Mark Waters and returning screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. don’t put a savvier spin on the conventional, frequently-lampooned tropes and clichés. And while it’s possible to make the formulaic and familiar resound fantastically, that concept has evaded these filmmakers here. Neither bland regurgitation nor innovative retelling, the remake falls somewhere in between, suffering greatly...
Review: He’s All That is as Cringe-Worthy as it is Unnecessary

Remakes have become a constant occurrence in today’s content-obsessed world. Since there isn’t much originality to be found anywhere within the mainstream horizon, filmmakers have retorted to reshuffling, updating, or simply rehashing old ideas. While the idea that becomes the foundation of Mark Waters’ “He’s All That” comes from a lineage of source material being adapted and updated, his modern-day remake and a generic gender swap on 1999 teen favorite rom-com “She’ All That” is as unappealing as the numerous updates on the said social media apps. It’s both unnecessary and serves no purpose whatsoever.
'He's All That' debuts: The best high school rom-coms of all time

On Aug. 27, 2021, "He's All That" starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan debuts on Netflix! In honor of the high school-set romantic comedy's release, which is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film "She's All That," Wonderwall.com is running down our all-time favorite high school rom-coms. Keep reading for...
Movie Reviews: Manny the Movie Guy on “Candyman,” “He’s All That,” “Together,” “Swan Song”

We take a look at four movies this weekend. First is the “Candyman” sequel from Universal Pictures. Another 90s gem getting a makeover is “She’s All That” in the new Netflix film “She’s All That.” And James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a bickering couple forced to co-exist during the lockdown. This one’s from Stephen Daldry (“The Hours,” “Billy Elliott”). And finally, we have Udo Kier taking control of the screen as a retired flamboyant hairdresser in “Swan Song.”
“He’s All That” Review: Addison Rae should stick to dancing, not acting

Katy Perry karaoke pool parties and “Drop it like F. Scott” Great Gatsby birthdays are just the start of the over-the-top elements incorporated in Netflix’s new original movie, “He’s All That.”. “He’s All That” is the gender-bent remake of the classic 1999 hit “She’s All That,” and just another example...
