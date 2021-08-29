Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Bristol; Plymouth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts...Rhode Island Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Taunton River Near Bridgewater. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 9.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchade Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles for an extended period of time. Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than you think. Floodwaters have the ability to damage roadways. Heed the advice of local officials, and evacuate if asked to do so.