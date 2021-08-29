Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 20:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

