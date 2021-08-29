Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, central and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Le Sueur, eastern Sibley, east central Brown, northwestern Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Ulm, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Courtland around 1055 PM CDT. Lafayette around 1100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Le Sueur and Henderson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 96 and 120. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 64 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH