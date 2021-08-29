Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Earth County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, central and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Le Sueur, eastern Sibley, east central Brown, northwestern Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Ulm, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Courtland around 1055 PM CDT. Lafayette around 1100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Le Sueur and Henderson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 96 and 120. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 64 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Blue Earth County, MN
County
Sibley County, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Brown County, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
City
Courtland, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Special Weather Statement#Central Minnesota#Eastern Sibley#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy