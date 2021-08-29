Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 20:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 858 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles south of Kit Carson to 6 miles west of Eads, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Nemaha County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the area early this morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible.
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HASKELL COUNTY At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Satanta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Haskell County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sumner County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Golden Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Golden Valley; Wheatland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEATLAND AND CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTIES At 425 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deadmans Basin Reservoir, or 21 miles east of Harlowton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ryegate, Deadmans Basin Reservoir, Franklin and Shawmut. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sedgwick FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Kearny County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEARNY AND SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Lakin, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kearny and southwestern Finney Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sedgwick FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alfalfa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ALFALFA COUNTY At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lambert, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Jet, Great Salt Plains Lake and Ingersoll. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY At 705 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen from earlier storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Several reports of localized flash flooding in the warned area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEARNY AND SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Lakin, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kearny and southwestern Finney Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Niobrara County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Niobrara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NIOBRARA COUNTY At 627 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lusk, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Niobrara County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Grant County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in an an hour and a half in areas from southwest to northeast of Wakita. Storms producing heavy rain continue to move east-northeast toward Renfrow. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wakita and Renfrow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Clearwater, Downtown Wichita, Eastborough, South Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base, East Wichita, Eisenhower National Airport, West Wichita and Oaklawn. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

