Pennsylvania authorities are searching for Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who starred opposite Paul Rudd in 2011’s Our Idiot Brother. According to the Morning Call, the 19-year-old freshman at Millersville University has been missing for days and has not answered any phone calls from friends or family. Mindler was reportedly last seen walking from his residence hall to a campus parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, and was wearing a university hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, and a black backpack. Local police also confirmed the student had attended classes Monday and Tuesday.