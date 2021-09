The Sparks entered Saturday night 10-15 and in ninth place in the standings. A victory would not only allow the Sparks to enter the eighth and final playoff spot but also prove that this time can beat a bonafide title-contender like Connecticut, something L.A. hasn’t yet done this season. Unfortunately, there was no thrill of victory, just the agony of defeat for the Sparks, as they fell 76-61 against the Sun, losing both back-to-back games in Connecticut.