Lynn and bear it: White Sox’ Cy Young candidate roughed up by Cubs

The White Sox didn’t see that coming. Certainly not from Lance Lynn, who, by his own admission, was slapped in the face. “First time he’s had that kind of game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the veteran who is arguably the ace of his staff but gave up three homers and seven runs in a 7-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “It happens. They pitched better, hit better, managed better. It wasn’t much of a contest.”