Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarville, OH

Family, friends throw watch party to cheer on Miami Valley native in Paralympics

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPaT9_0bg8nw7a00

CEDARVILLE — The Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University was where family and friends of Paralympian Grace Norman gathered to watch her run for the gold in the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Norman, a Jamestown native and Cedarville graduate, competed in the Triathlon. She won silver in Tokyo after previously winning gold in Brazil in 2016.

Norman’s mother, Robin, told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that it was nice to get to come together and support her daughter, something she feels on the other side of the world.

“For Grace, it means the world,” Robin Norman said.

Cejay Walker, a former teammate of Norman, was also in attendance to cheer her on. Walker said Norman, like any athlete, had to push through the pain.

“The pain is temporary. As soon as she finishes, she won’t feel any pain,” Walker said. “That is what it comes down to, pushing through the pain, knowing that it will be worth it, that she did not give up or let the mentality beat her.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
39K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedarville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cedarville, OH
Sports
City
Jamestown, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Miami Valley#Triathlon#Cedarville University#News Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — (AP) — Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this year's induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York. The 73-year-old Bench posted Friday on Twitter that he had the virus. “Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Reggae Festival kicks off tomorrow

DAYTON — The Dayton Reggae Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9. Guest will be able to enjoy music from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion located at 134 S. Main Street. Food vendors will be at the festival and guests are asked to not bring outside...
NFLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Brady’s first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy