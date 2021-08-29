Family, friends throw watch party to cheer on Miami Valley native in Paralympics

CEDARVILLE — The Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University was where family and friends of Paralympian Grace Norman gathered to watch her run for the gold in the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Norman, a Jamestown native and Cedarville graduate, competed in the Triathlon. She won silver in Tokyo after previously winning gold in Brazil in 2016.

Norman’s mother, Robin, told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that it was nice to get to come together and support her daughter, something she feels on the other side of the world.

“For Grace, it means the world,” Robin Norman said.

Cejay Walker, a former teammate of Norman, was also in attendance to cheer her on. Walker said Norman, like any athlete, had to push through the pain.

“The pain is temporary. As soon as she finishes, she won’t feel any pain,” Walker said. “That is what it comes down to, pushing through the pain, knowing that it will be worth it, that she did not give up or let the mentality beat her.”

©2021 Cox Media Group