Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

