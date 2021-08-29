South Side Residents Want City To Listen To Their Concerns

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted 6th District residents of three businesses that were burglarized this month in the city’s South Side. Offenders broke a window at each business to gain access and take money and other items, police said in a community alert. The first incident occurred in the Chatham neighborhood in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Aug. 11 at about 2 a.m., the second in the Grand Crossing neighborhood in the 800 block of East 79th Street Aug. 19 at about 5:30 a.m. and the third — also in Chatham — in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Aug. 19 at about 5:40 a.m. Police asked anyone with information to call the Area South Detective Division at (312) 747-8273.