Public Safety

South Side Residents Want City To Listen To Their Concerns

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a police chase that ended with a person slamming into a home on the South Side, residents want the city to listen to their concerns over the continuing chaos. KDKA's Nicole Ford has the story.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

