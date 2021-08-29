Cancel
Mike Moustakas exits Cincinnati Reds game vs. Miami Marlins in second inning

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Mike Moustakas exited Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins after striking out in the second inning with an apparent injury. Moustakas, the Cincinnati Reds' third baseman, had four balls hit in his direction in Miami's five-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Miguel Rojas hit a ground ball to Moustakas to begin the inning and Moustakas hopped on his left leg a couple of times after the ball rolled into left field to briefly avoid putting weight on his right foot.

