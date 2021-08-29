Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Amherst A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Amherst County through 1215 AM EDT At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant View, or near Forks Of Buffalo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Clifford Lowesville Pleasant View and New Glasgow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH