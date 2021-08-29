Cancel
Acadia Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. Over 40 percent of flood related deaths and 90 percent of flash flood related property damages occur during High Risk events. There is the potential for areas to experience flash flooding that normally do not, placing lives and property in greater danger. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Monday evening. * Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ida will spread over the area starting later this morning. Rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches can be expected in the watch area, mainly over lower Acadiana closer to where the center of the storm will make landfall. Isolated higher amounts will be likely.

