Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brady throws touchdown pass as Buccaneers beat Texans in preseason finale

KXAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 154 yards and a touchdown in just more than a quarter and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 23-16 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night. It was by far his most extensive work this preseason after the seven-time Super Bowl champion...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Mills#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ex-NFL scout asks, what is going on with the Miami Dolphins?

It has been rumored Dolphins have been interested in Texans’ quarterback (QB) Deshaun Watson, and now there are conflicting reports coming out of how much team owner, Stephen Ross, is involved in all of this?. A story broke on Pro Football talk today, which stated that according to a “league...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFLCBS Sports

Former Patriots cornerback calls Bill Belichick 'just another coach' without Tom Brady

There was no shortage of Patriots-related headlines on Tuesday. As the league saw all of its teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53, New England made the most stunning move of the day by releasing quarterback Cam Newton. The team also placed All Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss the first six games of the regular season. Lost in all that hoopla, however, was a tweet by former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown Tossed From Buccaneers-Titans Joint Practice After Throwing Punches

BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has been on his best behavior since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That changed Thursday morning when the receiver was kicked out of a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans for throwing some punches. Brown was involved in two altercations during Thursday’s practice session, and he threw a punch in both of them. First, he went up to cornerback Kristian Fulton and exchanged words with him after a rep. Brown apparently felt that he was getting held, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN’s NFL Nation, and the two went helmet-to-helmet as they jawed with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy